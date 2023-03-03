KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,670.88 High: 40,856.81 Low: 40,340.41 Net Change: 258.11 Volume (000): 87,704 Value (000): 7,529,557 Makt Cap (000) 1,536,596,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,418.34 NET CH (-) 45.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,683.87 NET CH (-) 44.96 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,218.22 NET CH (+) 112.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,929.56 NET CH (+) 93.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,851.06 NET CH (+) 78.60 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,122.84 NET CH (-) 63.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-March-2023 ====================================

