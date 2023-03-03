Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 02, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,670.88
High: 40,856.81
Low: 40,340.41
Net Change: 258.11
Volume (000): 87,704
Value (000): 7,529,557
Makt Cap (000) 1,536,596,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,418.34
NET CH (-) 45.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,683.87
NET CH (-) 44.96
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,218.22
NET CH (+) 112.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,929.56
NET CH (+) 93.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,851.06
NET CH (+) 78.60
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,122.84
NET CH (-) 63.05
------------------------------------
As on: 02-March-2023
====================================
