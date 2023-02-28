AVN 62.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.21%)
BAFL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.16%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.66%)
DGKC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.4%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.27%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
KAPCO 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
NETSOL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 83.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
PPL 64.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.96%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
TRG 109.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.49%)
UNITY 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,119 Decreased By -159.4 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,575 Decreased By -208.9 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,239 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand under pressure ahead of raft of economic data

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2023 12:16pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was pressured by a stronger US dollar in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of domestic money supply, budget, trade and unemployment data later in the day.

At 0550 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4600 against the US dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its closing level on Monday.

The dollar was up around 0.2% against a basket of global currencies.

South Africa’s January money supply figures are due at 0600 GMT, followed by fourth-quarter unemployment numbers at 0930 GMT.

South African rand flat in early trade; stocks slide

January trade and budget data will be released at 1200 GMT. South Africa’s economy is expected to register minimal growth this year as record power cuts constrain businesses of all sizes.

At its first interest rate meeting of 2023, the central bank cut this year’s growth forecast to 0.3% from a previous estimate of 1.1%.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand under pressure ahead of raft of economic data

Intra-day update: rupee down 0.58% against US dollar

MPC meeting on March 2: market expects 200bps hike in key policy rate

Imran Khan reaches Judicial Complex to appear in courts for various cases

PAOs directed to cut their budgets by 15pc: Austerity plan picks up the pace in austere times

Punjab, KPK polls: SC resumes hearing

Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

25pc GST on luxury items: FBR will move a summary

PHL loans: IMF has issues with duration of additional surcharge: Dastgir

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

First half of March: Fuel prices may be kept unchanged by adjusting PL

Read more stories