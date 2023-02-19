Russian shelling kills three in southern Ukraine

KYIV: Russian shelling killed three adult members of a family in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, regional authorities said.

Four others – including two children – were injured when a shell flew into the yard of a house in the village of Burgunka, officials said.

“The Russian occupiers killed a family in the region of Kherson,” the regional administration said in a statement.

“Three people died at the scene of the tragedy – the father, mother and uncle.”

Separately, an 8-year-old boy was injured by the shelling in the same village, the regional authorities said.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions including Kherson.

In November, Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in a humiliating defeat for the Russian army.

In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a young woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.