AVN 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.35%)
BAFL 30.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.35%)
BOP 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
DFML 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
DGKC 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
EPCL 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 66.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
NETSOL 78.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.78%)
OGDC 94.58 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.59%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
PRL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.41 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.38%)
TELE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.8%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9.5 (0.23%)
BR30 14,722 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,119 Increased By 40 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,505 Increased By 16.6 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian shelling kills three in southern Ukraine

AFP Published 19 Feb, 2023 09:28pm
Follow us

KYIV: Russian shelling killed three adult members of a family in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, regional authorities said.

Four others – including two children – were injured when a shell flew into the yard of a house in the village of Burgunka, officials said.

“The Russian occupiers killed a family in the region of Kherson,” the regional administration said in a statement.

West must provide more military support to Ukraine

“Three people died at the scene of the tragedy – the father, mother and uncle.”

Separately, an 8-year-old boy was injured by the shelling in the same village, the regional authorities said.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions including Kherson.

In November, Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the city of Kherson in a humiliating defeat for the Russian army.

In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a young woman was killed by Ukrainian shelling in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Russian shelling kills three in southern Ukraine

Security forces recover more weapons, devices during final search at KPO

Saudi bourse falls on Fed worries; Qatar gains

FM Bilawal meets world leaders at Munich Security Conference

Turkiye ends quake rescue efforts except in two provinces: official

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

Rana Sanaullah says President Alvi has nothing to do with election date

PSL 2023 day 7 round-up: Clinical Karachi register first win, Multan crush Islamabad

Judge named in Elahi audio leak should resign: Maryam Nawaz

Announce election date or step down, Sheikh Rashid asks President Alvi

PM Shehbaz calls for more coordination over relief assistance to Turkiye, Syria

Read more stories