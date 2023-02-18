Court to indict Sheikh Rashid on March 2 for allegations against Zardari

An Islamabad sessions court announced on Saturday that charges against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will be framed on March 2 in a case registered against him for leveling allegations against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial magistrate Umar Shabbir conducted the hearing in which the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief appeared. During the hearing, Rashid requested the judge to extend the date for indictment until March 15.

However, the court turned down his request, saying that the date could not be extended as an order of the high court and a case challan had been received.

AML chief Sheikh Rashid released from Adiala Jail

Rashid was initially arrested on the charges of accusing Zardari of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Later, the Murree police booked him for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest. The case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) and 506(ii) (criminal intimidation).

Moreover, cases were also registered in Karachi and Lasbela, Balochistan.

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Subsequently, Rashid filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court for the nullification of cases against him.

Following his initial arrest, Rashid was sent on two-day physical remand. Following the end of the remand, he was sent on 14-day judicial remand. During this time, he was handed over to Murree police.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the former minister was released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail.

Will surrender before Imran Khan does: Sheikh Rashid

Speaking to the media on Friday, Rashid said he will voluntarily get arrested before Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan when the ‘jail bharo tehreek’ starts.

Jail bharo tehreek is a strategy announced by the PTI chairman under which PTI workers and leaders of allied parties will give voluntary arrests “to fill jails of the country”.

“I am ready to give my arrest even if PTI opts out of the movement. I will not be a coward," said Rashid.

The former interior minister stated that he was forced to switch sides while in jail but he decided to stand with PTI.

“I clearly told them that as long as Imran is standing firm against corrupt leadership, I will support him,” he said.