Feb 17, 2023
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (February 16, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 16-02-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                Company                           Turnover          Rates
Buyer                        Seller                     of Shares
=================================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                  Fortune Sec.               Engro Corporation                1,000,000         300.02
Fortune Sec.                 D.J.M. Sec.                                                 1,000,000         305.08
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,000,000         302.55
M/s. Ktrade Securities       Intermarket Sec            Int. Industries                    350,000          68.50
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           350,000          68.50
Arif Habib Ltd.              Sherman Sec                Reliance Cotton                     11,000         700.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              ASDA Sec.                                                       1,500         700.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              MRA Sec.                                                        7,500         700.00
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            20,000         700.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities       Intermarket Sec            Unity Foods Limited                450,000          14.00
                                                        Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           450,000          14.00
=================================================================================================================
                                                        Total Turnover                   2,820,000
=================================================================================================================

