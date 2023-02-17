KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (February 16, 2023).
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
As on: 16-02-2023
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
D.J.M. Sec. Fortune Sec. Engro Corporation 1,000,000 300.02
Fortune Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 1,000,000 305.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 302.55
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Int. Industries 350,000 68.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350,000 68.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Sherman Sec Reliance Cotton 11,000 700.00
Arif Habib Ltd. ASDA Sec. 1,500 700.00
Arif Habib Ltd. MRA Sec. 7,500 700.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 700.00
M/s. Ktrade Securities Intermarket Sec Unity Foods Limited 450,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 450,000 14.00
Total Turnover 2,820,000
