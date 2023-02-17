AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2023 06:00am
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================
COMPANY                SCHEDULED ON     TIME        TO CONSIDER                     REMARK
==========================================================================================
Altern Energy Ltd.    16.02.2023        02.30       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
                      Thursday          P.M         accounts for the              Progress
                                                    Period Ended
                                                    December 31, 2022
Cherat Packaging      16.02.2023        02.30       Half Yearly                 Meeting in
Ltd                   Thursday          P.M         accounts for the              Progress
                                                    Period Ended
                                                    December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================

