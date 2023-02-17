Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
Altern Energy Ltd. 16.02.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Thursday P.M accounts for the Progress
Period Ended
December 31, 2022
Cherat Packaging 16.02.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Ltd Thursday P.M accounts for the Progress
Period Ended
December 31, 2022
