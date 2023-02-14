KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== A l Meezan 13.02.2023 03.00. Half Yearly Meeting in Investment Monday P.M accounts for the Progress Management Ltd Period Ended December 31, 2022 Meezan 13.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Pakistan ETF Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress December 31, 2022 Descon Oxychem 13.02.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in Limited Monday P.M accounts for the Progress Period Ended December 31, 2022 ==========================================================================================

