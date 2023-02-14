Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
A l Meezan 13.02.2023 03.00. Half Yearly Meeting in
Investment Monday P.M accounts for the Progress
Management Ltd Period Ended
December 31, 2022
Meezan 13.02.2023 03.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Pakistan ETF Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
December 31, 2022
Descon Oxychem 13.02.2023 02.30 Half Yearly Meeting in
Limited Monday P.M accounts for the Progress
Period Ended
December 31, 2022
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments