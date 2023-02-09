AVN 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
BAFL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.49%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.72%)
DFML 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 42.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.27%)
EPCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.59%)
FCCL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.98%)
FFL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
FLYNG 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.56%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HUBC 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
KAPCO 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.85%)
LOTCHEM 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.42%)
NETSOL 87.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
OGDC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (6.18%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.33%)
PIBTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
PPL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.59%)
PRL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.4%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.4%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.73%)
TELE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.97%)
TPLP 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
TRG 124.25 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.2%)
UNITY 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.29%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By 86.4 (2.07%)
BR30 15,658 Increased By 387.8 (2.54%)
KSE100 42,492 Increased By 768.3 (1.84%)
KSE30 16,038 Increased By 292.4 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian oil output rises by 1% this month, says media report

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2023 01:23pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian oil producers increased output by almost 1% in the first week of February from January, despite Western embargoes on Russian fuel, Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing anonymous data.

The newspaper said producers increased oil and gas condensate output by 0.7% in the first week of February from January’s average to 1.491 million tonnes (10.93 million barrels per day).

The figures align with those quoted by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who said on Wednesday that Russia’s daily crude oil production, excluding gas condensate, so far this month had been comparable with January’s 9.8 million to 9.9 million bpd.

The newspaper said Russian producers have increased oil exports and proposed deeper discounts for domestic oil prices to the international benchmark.

Russia: EU price cap exemptions show our oil is still in demand

Since the imposition of Western sanctions after Moscow nearly a year ago launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, Russian producers have diverted supplies from Europe to Asia, mainly China and India.

The Rosneft-led Sakhalin-1 project has increased output the most, the newspaper said, without providing data.

Production at Sakhalin-1, previously around 200,000 bpd, collapsed following ExxonMobil’s withdrawal from the project in March.

Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin said earlier this week that the project has resumed oil output.

Russian oil Russian fuel oil

Comments

1000 characters

Russian oil output rises by 1% this month, says media report

Most of country’s PSEs ripe for sale or closure?

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Qatar agrees to buy OGDCL, PPL shares

Intra-day update: Bullish run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 600 points

Not received LHC order suspending resignations of 43 PTI MNAs: NA speaker

India says debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet

IMF talks: ‘Some understanding’ reached: MoS Pasha

PM forms body to activate STZA

Primary deficit: Rs500bn waiver sought from IMF

First six months: Fiscal deficit swells to 2pc of GDP

Read more stories