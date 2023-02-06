Police raids former Punjab CM Elahi's Gujrat residence

Punjab Police on Monday surrounded former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s Gujrat residence, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, a huge contingent of police is present outside Mr Elahi's Gujrat residence, the Kunjah House.

It wasn't clear whether Elahi was present in the house.

Speaking to Aaj News, Elahi said the police were trying to enter his house. “They are using stairs to climb up the walls of the house to enter”, he added.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies in Sindh arrested Punjab Assembly Secretary and Elahi’s confidante Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

"He was taken into custody while he was travelling to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bail with his legal advisor Amir Saeed Rawn", Elahi said in a statement.

It is to be noted that Gujrat police had, a few days ago, raided Elahi’s house.

Reports said that the Kunjah House was searched by the Punjab police. A sizeable presence of police personnel surrounded the residence and some police vehicles were seen patrolling the area around it.

The police team left after a search of the house. Elahi while blaming the caretaker government for the action, said the sanctity of the house was violated and the police did not inform him before the raid.