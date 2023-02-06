PEC approves accreditation for SAU’s BE programme

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has approved accreditation for the BE programme of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering (FAE) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, on Level-II.

After the approval, the SAU’s BE degree has gained wide recognition and the agriculture engineers of the university will not have to take courses in foreign countries to prove the worth of their degree. During its 108th meeting, the PEC approved accreditation for the BE degree programme for the 2K18 batch to level II, under the Outcome-Based Education system, according to a notification.

As per the Washington Accord, the BE (Agri) degree of the FAE-SAU has now gained global importance.

The assessment of the SAU’s faculty was carried out by the accreditation team of the PEC, which was deemed to be satisfactory and the batch of the academic year 2018 has been included in level II. According to another notification, the council has renewed the licence of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering as Engineering Accreditation Board for conducting various pieces of training, seminars, and workshops for all engineers along with agricultural engineers of the SAU to acquire Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points.

In this context, the dean of the faculty, Dr Altaf Siyal, said that in the past this type of training for professional engineers was conducted in other institutions, but this certification shows “we have conducted enough training and now this year we are offering 08 training/seminars having 0.5 to 1.5 CPD points.”

SAU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri praised the efforts made by Dr Altaf Siyal in this regard and said that the university is working successfully on the set goals to provide modern academic facilities and quality of education to its students.

“The BE degree of FAE is now of great importance, after which our agricultural engineers will find it easier to get jobs in public and private institutions in the country as well as in foreign countries,” he added.

