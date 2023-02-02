AVN 65.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.14%)
DGKC 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
EPCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.43 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.92%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.64%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.13%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 111.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,061 Increased By 14.7 (0.36%)
BR30 14,446 Increased By 12.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,827 Increased By 206.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,226 Increased By 56.1 (0.37%)
Indian rupee likely to open higher after Fed, local equities in focus

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 11:09am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open stronger on Thursday, as markets perceived the US Federal Reserve to be a bit dovish, with investors keeping an eye on domestic equities after late developments in the Adani saga.

The rupee was seen around 81.70 per US dollar in early trades, compared with its previous close of 81.92. It could move in an 81.50-82 band through the session, said traders.

The local currency mirrored the volatility in equities in the previous session, as both markets gave up their post-budget gains once the Adani Group shares resumed their decline. Indian stocks, down about 2.8% since last Wednesday, will be watched further after the Adani Group’s overnight withdrawal of its follow-on public offer.

“Despite dollar weakness and positive risk sentiment, the rupee could come under pressure due to the Adani Group-related developments as equity futures point to a weak start,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

The dollar could be bought initially, and along with foreign investor outflows from equities, could see the rupee fall to 82-levels, he added. Foreign institutional investors withdrew around $3.5 billion from stock markets in January alone.

Meanwhile, the dollar index fell over a percent and Treasury yields declined after the Fed raised rates by an expected 25 basis points and Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged inflation was slowing down.

Indian rupee poised to inch up on fall in US yields; budget, Fed outcome eyed

However, he did signal that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. It seems the “neutral statement and the news conference have seen the Fed avoiding offering much of a pushback against conviction expectations of a peak in the Fed Funds rate in March,” wrote ING analysts in a note.

Markets are pricing in shallow rate cuts in the later half, which leaves the core, early-year trend of a weaker dollar intact, they added.

