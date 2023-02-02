AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
DGKC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
EPCL 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
FCCL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.05%)
HUBC 65.48 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.99%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
NETSOL 84.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.41%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.71%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TRG 111.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,053 Increased By 7.2 (0.18%)
BR30 14,408 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.18%)
KSE100 40,645 Increased By 25.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,204 Increased By 33.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei ends higher on tech boost, stronger yen weighs

Reuters Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 01:27pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended slightly higher on Thursday, led by technology heavyweights after the Nasdaq jumped overnight, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters and limited the index’s advance.

The Nikkei index edged up 0.2% to close at 27,402.05. Of the Nikkei components, 51 stocks rose, 171 fell and three traded flat. “The Nikkei was lifted by technology stocks, but overall the market was not strong,” said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower ahead of Fed meeting; earnings in focus

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the US central bank.

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.53% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei, followed by chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest, which rose 2.93% and 3.66%, respectively. Technology investor SoftBank Group gained 1.02%.

The broader Topix was down 0.36% at 1,965.17. Toyota Motor fell 1.08%, dragging the Topix the most. Nissan Motor and Honda Motor lost 1.9% and 1.17%, respectively.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which fell 1.36%, was the second-biggest drag on the Topix. The banking sector fell 1.4%. Sumitomo Chemical tanked 8.47% after the maker of industrial chemicals products and electronic materials cut its operating and net profit forecast to zero.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei ends higher on tech boost, stronger yen weighs

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Peshawar blast: closing in on terror network, says KPK police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

Read more stories