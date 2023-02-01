AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
BAFL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.01%)
EPCL 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
NETSOL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
OGDC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PAEL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 112.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 21.4 (0.53%)
BR30 14,552 Increased By 85.6 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,805 Increased By 131.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,259 Increased By 68.6 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India pegs fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP in last full budget before elections

Reuters Published February 1, 2023 Updated February 1, 2023 01:05pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday, presenting the government’s last full budget in parliament before elections due next year.

The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Indian shares rise ahead of federal budget

India’s federal government will target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023/24, Sitharaman said, compared to 6.4% for the current fiscal year.

Here are the highlights of the budget:

Govt borrowing

  • Govt targets gross borrowing of 15.43 trillion rupees in 2023/24

  • Net market borrowings seen at 11.8 trillion rupees

Fiscal deficit target

  • Aims to achieve fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26

Individual tax proposals

  • Proposes to cut highest surcharge rate to 25% from 37.5% under new income tax regime * Proposes to raise rebate limit to 700,000 rupees under personal income taxes

Higher spending

  • Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in 2023/24

  • The allocation is higher than the 7.5 trillion rupees budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record

  • Agricultural credit target raised to 20 trillion rupees for 2023/24

  • Increases budget allocations to 790 billion rupees for affordable housing in 2023/24

  • To provide 350 billion rupees for energy transition

  • To provide incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments

  • Revamps scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1

  • To provide collateral free credit of 2 trillion rupees under revamped scheme

Tax proposals for industry

  • To consider a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds

  • Propose higher import duties on silver dores * To increase duties on items made from gold, platinum

  • Customs duties on compounded rubber being raised. * Custom duty exemption extended to EV batteries

Aims for higher private investments

  • Finance Minister Sitharaman says increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments * Says Indian economy has become the fifth-largest economy in the world in the last nine years

  • Says the economy is growing the fastest among major economies

  • Says budget adopts seven priorities including inclusive, green growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman INDIA budget 2023 India fiscal deficit

Comments

1000 characters

India pegs fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP in last full budget before elections

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

Country braces for fuel shortages?

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Read more stories