India pegs fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP in last full budget before elections

NEW DELHI: India will focus on economic growth and job creation and cut down fiscal deficit, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday, presenting the government’s last full budget in parliament before elections due next year.

The aim is to have strong public finances and a robust financial sector for the benefit of all sections of society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

India’s federal government will target a budget deficit of 5.9% of GDP for 2023/24, Sitharaman said, compared to 6.4% for the current fiscal year.

Here are the highlights of the budget:

Govt borrowing

Govt targets gross borrowing of 15.43 trillion rupees in 2023/24

Net market borrowings seen at 11.8 trillion rupees

Fiscal deficit target

Aims to achieve fiscal deficit of 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26

Individual tax proposals

Proposes to cut highest surcharge rate to 25% from 37.5% under new income tax regime * Proposes to raise rebate limit to 700,000 rupees under personal income taxes

Higher spending

Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in 2023/24

The allocation is higher than the 7.5 trillion rupees budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record

Agricultural credit target raised to 20 trillion rupees for 2023/24

Increases budget allocations to 790 billion rupees for affordable housing in 2023/24

To provide 350 billion rupees for energy transition

To provide incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments

Revamps scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1

To provide collateral free credit of 2 trillion rupees under revamped scheme

Tax proposals for industry

To consider a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds

Propose higher import duties on silver dores * To increase duties on items made from gold, platinum

Customs duties on compounded rubber being raised. * Custom duty exemption extended to EV batteries

Aims for higher private investments