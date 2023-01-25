AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Gulf markets rise on China demand optimism

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 06:25am
DUBAI: Gulf stock markets closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of economic recovery in the world’s second largest economy, China, and smaller interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

The Fed will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, while Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar usually mirror US monetary policy changes.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that China’s lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year. OPEC also forecast a rebound in Chinese demand.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia added 0.3%, lifted by gains in materials, financial and energy sector stocks, with oil giant Saudi Aramco continuing its gains since Monday, rising 0.6%. The world’s largest Islamic bank by market capitalization, Al Rajhi Bank, rose 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 0.6%, ending its four session losing streak, with the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank surging 2.7% and real estate developer Aldar Properties rising 1.3%.

