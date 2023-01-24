AVN 63.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.99%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
DGKC 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.28%)
EPCL 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.58%)
FCCL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
FFL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.55%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
HUBC 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
MLCF 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.2%)
NETSOL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.9%)
OGDC 84.64 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (3.47%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
PPL 78.21 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (4.84%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.53%)
TELE 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.83%)
TPLP 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 105.88 Increased By ▲ 5.62 (5.61%)
UNITY 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.26%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,858 Increased By 59 (1.55%)
BR30 13,909 Increased By 340.1 (2.51%)
KSE100 38,982 Increased By 538.5 (1.4%)
KSE30 14,465 Increased By 198.4 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 02:36pm
Follow us

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across India’s capital New Delhi.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

5.8 magnitude quake injures at least 70 in Iran

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

India China earthquake New Delhi Nepal European Mediterranean Seismological Centre Nepal’s Jumla district

Comments

1000 characters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

Intra-day update: rupee continues to weaken against US dollar

Policy rate hike unlikely to appease IMF: economists

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up with over 500 point gain

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Non-filers: Govt considering imposing WHT on banking transactions

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Country needs to repay $3bn debt in five months: SBP

Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

O/N reverse repo rate will now be 18pc

Read more stories