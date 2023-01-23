Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.13% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 229.97 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.30.

During the previous week, the rupee’s losses in the inter-bank market continued as the currency extended its depreciation run to 23 successive sessions against the US dollar, closing at 229.67 in the inter-bank market after a loss of 0.66% across five sessions.

While Pakistan has been unable to secure dollar inflows, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have resorted to administrative measures to control foreign currency outflow. These have included delays in opening letters of credit, raising the backlog of such cases, and prompting the business community to raise concerns about the country’s raw material and commodity stocks.

The rupee is likely to remain under pressure amid a low level of reserves with experts calling for the desperate revival of the IMF programme.

The dollar index fell 0.3% as the euro climbed on hawkish comments by a European Central Bank member on European interest rates, combined with investors pricing in a lower terminal rate from the US Federal Reserve.

Softer US inflation, coupled with recent weak consumer and manufacturing data, has prompted these bets. In 2022, the Fed raised rates by 425 bps, with the bulk in 75-bps increments.

US GDP and producer price index prints due later this week will be crucial to gauge how the economy was holding up just before the Fed meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

This is an intra-day update