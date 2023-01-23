AVN 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.9%)
BAFL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
DGKC 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
EPCL 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
FCCL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
FFL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
GGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
HUBC 59.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.93%)
KAPCO 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.89%)
MLCF 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
NETSOL 76.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.66%)
OGDC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.02%)
PAEL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.06%)
PRL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.78%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.11%)
TRG 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-3.51%)
UNITY 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,773 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 13,385 Decreased By -29 (-0.22%)
KSE100 38,264 Decreased By -143.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,201 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 229-230 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 11:24am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, depreciating 0.13% during the trading session on Monday.

At around 10:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 229.97 during intra-day trading, a depreciation of Re0.30.

During the previous week, the rupee’s losses in the inter-bank market continued as the currency extended its depreciation run to 23 successive sessions against the US dollar, closing at 229.67 in the inter-bank market after a loss of 0.66% across five sessions.

While Pakistan has been unable to secure dollar inflows, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have resorted to administrative measures to control foreign currency outflow. These have included delays in opening letters of credit, raising the backlog of such cases, and prompting the business community to raise concerns about the country’s raw material and commodity stocks.

The rupee is likely to remain under pressure amid a low level of reserves with experts calling for the desperate revival of the IMF programme.

The dollar index fell 0.3% as the euro climbed on hawkish comments by a European Central Bank member on European interest rates, combined with investors pricing in a lower terminal rate from the US Federal Reserve.

Softer US inflation, coupled with recent weak consumer and manufacturing data, has prompted these bets. In 2022, the Fed raised rates by 425 bps, with the bulk in 75-bps increments.

US GDP and producer price index prints due later this week will be crucial to gauge how the economy was holding up just before the Fed meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

This is an intra-day update

IMF forex Oil prices SBP Dollar rate Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

PTI rejects appointment of Mohsin Naqvi by ECP, says will move court

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Imran urges party workers to step up election campaign

Financial closure period: PPIB grants Kathai-II HPP extension

Single returns portal: Failure to make portal functional for GST officials irks World Bank

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

LC issue: PALSP threatens to shut down steel units

RTO Lahore: FTO unearths ‘maladministration’

Read more stories