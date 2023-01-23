AVN 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
BAFL 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
EPCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
FCCL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
FFL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.87%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.13%)
MLCF 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.76%)
NETSOL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (3.2%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.09%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.28%)
TRG 100.26 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.21%)
UNITY 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

  • Currency loses Re0.48 to close at 230.15 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 23, 2023 Updated January 23, 2023 04:01pm
Follow us

Pakistani rupee continued to fall against the US dollar for the 24th successive session, as it depreciated 0.21% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.48 to close at 230.15. During the ongoing fiscal year, the rupee has depreciated 11.12% against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee’s losses in the inter-bank market continued as the currency extended its depreciation run to 23 successive sessions against the US dollar.

While Pakistan has been unable to secure dollar inflows, the government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have resorted to administrative measures to control foreign currency outflow. These have included delays in opening letters of credit, raising the backlog of such cases, and prompting the business community to raise concerns about the country’s raw material and commodity stocks.

The rupee is likely to remain under pressure amid a low level of forex reserves, with experts calling for the revival of the IMF programme.

Globally, the dollar index fell 0.3% as the euro climbed on hawkish comments by a European Central Bank member on European interest rates, combined with investors pricing in a lower terminal rate from the US Federal Reserve.

Softer US inflation, coupled with recent weak consumer and manufacturing data, has prompted these bets. In 2022, the Fed raised rates by 425 bps, with the bulk in 75-bps increments.

US GDP and producer price index prints due later this week will be crucial to gauge how the economy was holding up just before the Fed meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week’s gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.

IMF forex Oil prices SBP Dollar rate Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Pakistan experiences wide-scale power outage, restoration work underway

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Apple targets raising India production share to up to 25%

Oil prices retreat in thin trade, but China outlook offers support

Protection of Economic Reforms Act: MoF asks Power Div to satisfy Chinese lenders

Read more stories