ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI chief Imran Khan has admitted investing Shaukat Khanum’s 3 million dollars charity fund in a housing society.

In a statement on Sunday, she said the people of Pakistan gave this money for the zakat not for the private housing society.

The Minister said Imran Khan accuses others of theft and at the same time confesses looting charity money.

