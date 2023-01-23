Work on gas projects approved by PML-N govt to start soon: PM’s aide

SWAT: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam Sunday said that work on gas projects, approved by the PML-N government in 2013, would be soon started and directives for its speedy launching have been issued to the concerned authorities.

He said the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) preparations for the upcoming election have been completed. The party would contest elections in KP and Punjab under an inclusive strategy as all eyes of people are on PML-N after the poor performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He expressed these views while addressing a jirga of the party leaders and workers here at Sangota Swat.

Amir Muqam said that billions of rupees of gas projects were approved for different areas of Swat by the PMLN Government in 2013. These projects were also approved for gas-deprived areas of Kanju- Matta, Matta-Khwazakhela and adjoining areas.

However, he claimed that the PTI government had stopped work on these gas projects after it was imposed on the province in 2018.

He said that former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan had played no role in the approval of these gas projects and had taken back the provided fund under this head, and its proof and evidence were available.

Muqam said he was not levelling allegations against Mahmood Khan but it was a fact that these people have created obstacles in way of execution of these gas projects in Swat.

Amir Muqam said that a meeting with Sui gas authorities was held for the revival of all these projects and it was decided that the PML-N-approved projects would be restored and survey work would be completed in two to three days. He said formal work on these projects would be started in 7-10 days.

The PM aide said that he would now talk with the concerned authorities for lifting the ban on gas connections and that people’s rights would be protected.

He said that the exemption of the Malakand division from more taxes has been discussed with the prime minister and efforts would be made to exempt it from taxes in line with the wishes and sentiments of its people.

He said that the demands of the people were also brought to the notice of the prime minister.

He said that the prime minister’s attention was also diverted to floods, coronavirus and the law and order situation in Malakand division, adding in such situations enforcement of taxes would be an injustice to the people the division.

He said that efforts would be made to grant more extensions in the tax-free zone’s status to the Malakand division.

He said that PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan soon to lead the party’s election campaign.

He said that people would reject all those elements in elections, which used politics for personal gains instead of addressing people’s problems.

He said that PML-N would achieve a landslide victory during the elections in KP and Punjab.