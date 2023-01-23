Downward trend in prices of chicken, flour, other items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Downward trend in prices of live chicken/meat, flour, vegetables, pulses, grocery items, sugar and other essential commodities was witnessed, revealed in a weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder on Sunday.

The survey noticed the price of one kilo chicken has decreased at Rs365/kg from Rs370/kg in the previous week, showing an increase of Rs5/ kilo. However price of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs300/dozen and Chinese eggs being sold at Rs400/dozen and hen eggs at Rs500/dozen.

The survey noted cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs 800-850/kg and with bone at Rs700/kg. Likewise, the price of mutton beef is being sold at Rs1800-2000/kg in the local market.

A nominal reduction in the price of flour was registered in wholesale and local markets.

According to the survey, a 20-kg bag of fine flour was available at Rs 2200 while 20-kg mixed flour being sold at Rs 2100 while 20-kg flour bag was available at government price-control shops and subsidized atta sale points in the city at Rs 1700 to Rs 1800 in the wholesale market whereas some buyers complained about unavailability of flour at these sale points on subsidized rates in many areas in the city. Flour is being sold at Rs120-130 and Rs150 /kg in the retail market, the survey added.

Buyers have continuously complained about overcharging by shopkeepers wholesale and retail markets in absence of price-checking by the authorities concerned.

The survey observed that vegetable prices remained unchanged in the local market. According to a survey, a one-kg onion is being sold at Rs220-250 while ginger is priced at Rs 400-450/- per kg and garlic at Rs 300-350 and Rs400 per kg. However, tomato prices also stabilized as available at Rs50-60.

Cucumber was being sold at Rs40/- per kg, while green chili was available at Rs 150-180/- per kg whereas a one-kg lemon priced at Rs 120-150/- and a bundle of radish available at Rs 100-120/-.

Peas are selling at Rs 120-140./- per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs60/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, turnip at Rs 80-100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs50-60/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs40/- per kg.

Similarly, the survey noted pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. A good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs320-300/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs 270-280 and 290/- per kg, dal mash at Rs400/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220/- per kg, moonge at Rs240/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs350/- per kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs400- per kg, the survey said.

According to the survey, Afghanistan-imported red-apple is being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-colored apple was available at Rs200/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, orange at Rs150-200 per dozen, fruiter at Rs100-120 per dozen, Kinnow at Rs150-200 per dozen, Banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

Meanwhile, the bakery owners and sweet sellers/houses have also increased confectionery items and sweets owing to rising prices of maida (Fine flour).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023