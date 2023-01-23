AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Expert highlights use of new technologies, innovations in surgical practice

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2023 06:48am
HYDERABAD: While addressing at the inaugural session of Urology Conference at LUMHS, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that urology has long been recognized as a keen adopter of new technologies and innovations in surgical practice.

VC LUMHS said “In concert with the exponential and rapid perfections in laparoscopic techniques and instrumentations over the last two decades, urologists’ enthusiasm to implement minimally invasive approaches has led to the near elimination of open surgical approaches in several different urological diseases.”

This captivation was driven mainly by the morbidity associated with classic open approaches and the real benefits of less invasive approaches.

President Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, Hyderabad chapter Dt. Javed Altaf Jat who organised the conference, expressed that the event will provided a forum to exchange views on the latest research and knowledge in the field of Urology, he informed that the pre-symposium workshops, where live surgeries were performed, helped to support the new urologists to update their skills. He added that Dr. Mahesh Bahadur from Nepal, Prof. Srinath K from Sri Lanka and 27 renowned Urologists from the country will share their knowledge during the Conference in the Hands-on workshops, live surgeries and presentations on the advanced knowledge and techniques of Urology.

