Youths termed ‘precious national asset’

ISLAMABAD: President of the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt said that the younger generation are our valuable asset.

“Those who are rich in abilities, whose education has to work together on a priority basis, our dearest friend China supported us in every moment of hardship, in the joy of the New Year; China always remember our children and the younger generation,” she said during her visit to the Holy Help Welfare School System, a poor children’s education institution.

School chairman Abdullah Sabir, teachers, and students welcomed Federation President Aasma.

She distributed school bags and gifts among children and encouraged them. She greatly appreciated the efforts of the chairman and teachers.

Later, Aasma said in her address to the students and teachers that China is a very sincere friend of Pakistan. She said that there is a need of taking steps to encourage and promote education of the younger generation of Pakistan. Due to limited resources in Pakistan, a large number of children are deprived of education, she said.

“Our Federation is working with China Embassy to educate the younger generation of Pakistan. The efforts of the Holy Help School System are commendable,” she said.

Aasma appealed to China to help us to educate children who are deprived of education.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Abdullah Saber said, “We are providing free education to 200 poor children. Our resources are limited. We are very grateful to Aasma Ismail Butt who supported needy children. Hopefully, their cooperation will continue in the future.”

