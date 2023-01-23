G-B PPP delegation meets Zardari

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party Gilgit Baltistan, consisting of parliamentary and organising committee members led by the opposition leader in GB assembly and president PPP as well, called on Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House.

The delegation included PPP GB General Secretary Engineer Muhammad Ismail, Senior Vice President Jamil Ahmed, provincial Secretary Information and member GB assembly Sadia Danish, Vice President Bashir Ahmed, Member assembly Ghulam Shahzad Agha, member GB Council Ayub Shah, and Deputy General Secretary Advocate Atiq ur Rehman, said a news release.

The delegation enquired about the health of Asif Zardari and appreciated his positive role in country’s politics.