One-window cell to be opened soon: MDA chief

MULTAN: Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaiser Saleem said that the commercialization of one window cell would be completed and inaugurated soon.

DG MDA expressed these views during a visit to review the construction work of the Commercialization of one window cell here on Saturday.

He inspected the facilities installed in one window cell and issued orders.

He said that at sitting hall equipped with modern technology was being built to provide facilities to the citizens coming for commercialization.

The one-window desk will provide modern and fastest services related to commercialization to the citizens.