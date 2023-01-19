Rana leaves for London

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who is also president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab, on Wednesday, left for London for holding consultations with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif with regard to political situation in Punjab.

In the private visit, Sanaullah will hold an important meeting with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and brief him on issues including the overall political situation of the country.

The PML-N Quaid had summoned the party's Punjab president who recently also directed the party leaders to start preparations for elections in Punjab following discussions of the provincial assembly.

Party sources said that Sanaullah will take necessary advice from PML-N Quaid about the formation of the caretaker set up and the matters related to awarding party tickets to candidates for the forthcoming polls in the province.

