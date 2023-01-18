AVN 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
BOP 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
DGKC 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.1%)
EPCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
FCCL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
FFL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.92%)
HUBC 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KAPCO 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
NETSOL 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.17%)
OGDC 75.45 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.96%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PPL 67.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.13%)
PRL 12.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.65%)
TELE 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-6.32%)
TPLP 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.55%)
TRG 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.71%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,774 Increased By 8.8 (0.23%)
BR30 13,009 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.33%)
KSE100 38,360 Increased By 17.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,162 Increased By 81.9 (0.58%)
South African rand slips ahead of inflation, retail sales data

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 11:46am
JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand slipped early on Wednesday ahead of the release of domestic inflation and retail sales figures later in the day.

At 0611 GMT, the rand traded at 17.0725 against the U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

In global markets, the dollar was up about 0.2% against a basket of currencies.

Consumer inflation likely eased to 7.2% year-on-year in December from 7.4% in November, according to analysts polled by Reuters. The report from Statistics South Africa is due at around 0800 GMT.

South African rand stabilises after sell-off on power woes

Meanwhile, retail sales is expected to have fallen 0.2% year-on-year in November, compared with a 0.6% drop in October. That report is due to be published at 1100 GMT.

The rand fell steeply on Monday on mounting concerns over crippling power cuts, which prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel plans to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The currency close closed little changed on Tuesday.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was slightly stronger in early deals on Wednesday, with the yield down 4 basis points at 9.820%.

South African rand South African forex market

