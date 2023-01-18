AVN 60.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
Copper eases from 7-month high as traders weigh China demand

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2023 10:46am
BEIJING: London copper dipped on Wednesday from a seven-month high scaled in the previous session, as investors assessed near-term demand weakness in top consumer China, while supply jitters and dollar weakness put a floor under prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% to $9,272 a tonne, as of 0227 GMT. The contract had hit its highest since June in the previous session on bets Chinese demand would rise later in the year.

The market remains cautious over current headwinds and demand is likely to stay subdued around the Lunar New Year holidays, ANZ research said in a note, adding that premiums for copper cathode in China were low and stockpiles were rising.

Data on Tuesday showed China’s economy grew 3% last year, one of the weakest annual growth figures in nearly half a century.

Supply uncertainty and a subdued U.S. dollar provided some support to the metal.

Glencore Plc’s huge Antapaccay copper mine in Peru is operating at “restricted” capacity due to anti-government protests that saw an attack on the facility last week, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The dollar steadied, but remained at a low not seen since June, making it more attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Copper rally punctured by Chinese growth data

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 2% to 69,950 yuan ($10,315.28) a tonne.

Among other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.3% to $2,612 a tonne, zinc shed 0.4% to $3,282.50, tin was up 0.3% at $28,495, and lead slid 0.7% to $2,210.

SHFE nickel was up 0.7% at 206,550 yuan a tonne, zinc declined 0.3% to 24,105 yuan, tin gained 1.1% to 228,530 yuan a tonne, aluminium rose 0.9% to 18,745 yuan a tonne, and lead dipped 0.1% to 15,735 yuan a tonne.

