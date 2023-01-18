Imran to go for ‘horse-trading’, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is planning to go for ‘horse-trading’ to “purchase conscience of the lawmakers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)”.

Following the alleged audio leak of Wajahat Hussain and Hussain Elahi that surfaced on social media, Sanaullah tweeted that the criminal activities of the perfidious mindsets have been exposed. He condemned the planning for abduction of an old woman member of the National Assembly (MNA) and talking in an unethical manner.

"Who will give justice to the woman MNA and PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,” he questioned.

He urged the chief justice to take action on the alleged audio. He said that the National Assembly speaker should also take action on the alleged audio leak and investigate the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023