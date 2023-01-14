Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,323.45
High: 40,803.89
Low: 40,200.69
Net Change: 480.44
Volume (000): 66,550
Value (000): 3,794,170
Makt Cap (000) 1,510,743,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,503.59
NET CH (+) 7.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,741.39
NET CH (-) 55.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,771.31
NET CH (-) 27.94
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,299.06
NET CH (-) 28.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,022.04
NET CH (-) 122.90
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,258.44
NET CH (-) 57.94
------------------------------------
As on: 13-January-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments