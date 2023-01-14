KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,323.45 High: 40,803.89 Low: 40,200.69 Net Change: 480.44 Volume (000): 66,550 Value (000): 3,794,170 Makt Cap (000) 1,510,743,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,503.59 NET CH (+) 7.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,741.39 NET CH (-) 55.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,771.31 NET CH (-) 27.94 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,299.06 NET CH (-) 28.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,022.04 NET CH (-) 122.90 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,258.44 NET CH (-) 57.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-January-2023 ====================================

