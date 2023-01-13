Kenyan shilling weakens, oil companies exert pressure

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Friday, hitting a new record low due to increased dollar demand from oil retailing companies and general goods importers, traders said.

At 0739 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.80/124.00 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing rate of 123.70/90.

The shilling touched a fresh all-time low of 124.00/20 per dollar at the start of Friday’s session, before paring its losses, Refinitiv data showed.