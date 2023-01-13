AVN 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.69%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DFML 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.49%)
DGKC 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.41%)
EPCL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.86%)
FCCL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.66%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
FLYNG 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
GGL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
HUBC 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.63%)
MLCF 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.02%)
NETSOL 85.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.67%)
OGDC 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-4.12%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.53%)
PRL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.93%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.15%)
TELE 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.83%)
TPLP 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
TRG 105.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.32%)
UNITY 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.03%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 3,983 Decreased By -65.1 (-1.61%)
BR30 14,158 Decreased By -353.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 40,324 Decreased By -479.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,893 Decreased By -204.7 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens, oil companies exert pressure

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 03:09pm
Follow us

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling weakened on Friday, hitting a new record low due to increased dollar demand from oil retailing companies and general goods importers, traders said.

At 0739 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 123.80/124.00 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing rate of 123.70/90.

Kenyan shilling holds steady, seen easing on higher importer demand

The shilling touched a fresh all-time low of 124.00/20 per dollar at the start of Friday’s session, before paring its losses, Refinitiv data showed.

Kenya's shilling

Comments

1000 characters

Kenyan shilling weakens, oil companies exert pressure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Full brunt of financial tightening yet to materialize: IMF

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation dues: PSO asks PD to provide $220m payment

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

Germany inks two framework agreements worth Euro 28m

Read more stories