Punjab governor withdraws order about CM’s removal

LAHORE: After securing a vote of confidence by Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has withdrawn his order of de-notifying Parvez Elahi as CM.

The governor vide order dated 12.1.23 wrote to the Chief Secretary that “In view of the Speaker Punjab Assembly’s intimation confirming compliance of my order dated 19.12.2022 in terms of Clause (7) of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I am pleased to withdraw my consequent order dated 22.12.2002.”

It may be noted that last month, the governor had de-notified Parvez Elahi as the chief minister of the province in a bid to forestall ousted premier Imran Khan’s plan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Parvez Elahi had challenged the governor’s order of last month after he was de-notified as chief minister.

However, the LHC had restored him when he assured the bench that he will not dissolve the assembly till the next hearing (January 11).

Moreover, Parliamentary leader of PPP Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza called on the governor and discussed the current political situation of Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that no compromise will be made on the supremacy of law and constitution.

“The PML-N leadership and allies took difficult decisions and sacrificed their politics to save the state,” he said. “The country is currently facing many challenges and PTI’s politics of anarchy is not only hampering the country’s economic development, but is also harmful to the integrity of the country.”

Hasan Murtaza said the order of the governor of Punjab is in accordance with Article 130 of the Constitution. He said the rule of law and supremacy of constitution will prevail in the Punjab. On the other hand, the PML-N leaders are not ready to accept the proceedings of vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah termed the move against the constitution. On one hand, the PTI lawyers argued before the LHC that the governor’s order is unconstitutional while on the other, they got the confidence vote under Article 130(7). It may be recalled that PA Speaker Sibtain Khan had earlier said the vote of confidence would not be taken during today’s session. However, the agenda was changed at midnight.

According to him, the vote of confidence proceedings doesn’t fulfill the requirements of Punjab governor’s order under which CM Elahi had to take the trust vote. He questioned the timing and legality of the PA proceedings, saying how they can initiate the confidence vote if the governor’s order is suspended and sub-judice.

PML-N leader, Atta Tarar, said the PML-N would prove before the court that the PTI didn’t have the required number to win the trust vote. On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan to discuss the Punjab political situation and other matters. Raja Basharat and MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi were also present. Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan will take the final decision regarding the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

He said, “Chaudhry Parvez Elahi entrusted all the authority to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.” Regarding the vote of confidence, he said, “I had vowed not to take the vote of confidence on January 11. Voting took place on January 12, not January 11, as I promised”.

