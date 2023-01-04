AVN 66.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.59%)
Musetti serves up Italian treat at United Cup, Keys edges US ahead

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2023 11:44am
BRISBANE: Rising Italian star Lorenzo Musetti turned on an almost flawless display of serving to blast Poland’s Daniel Michalski off court in the opening match of the United Cup city final in Brisbane Wednesday.

Musetti lost only three points on serve in the entire match as he won 6-1, 6-1 in just 57 minutes to put Italy ahead 1-0 in the best-of-five-match final.

The winners of the city finals in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth progress to the semi-finals of the inaugural mixed teams tournament along with the best-performing losing finalist.

The 20-year-old Musetti, who climbed to 23 in the world in 2022, had far too much firepower for his opponent, blasting 17 winners past the 260th-ranked Michalski.

“I was so focused today on the match and the serve was really good,” he said.

“But with every shot I had a great feeling for the ball so I think I played the best match so far.”

Poland will look to quickly strike back when world number one Iga Swiatek takes on Martina Trevisan, who made last year’s French Open semi-finals.

In Sydney, Madison Keys put the United States ahead of Britain in contrasting fashion.

World number 11 Keys lost the first set to Katie Swan before fighting back to win a gruelling match 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 2hrs 18mins.

“I actually practised with Katie a few days before the tournament and I said to my coach she’s playing absolutely great tennis,” Keys said.

“So I knew I would have to play well and I think she played a phenomenal first set and I knew I had to raise my level.”

Sabalenka into Adelaide quarters after comeback

Taylor Fritz faces Cameron Norrie next to try and put the Americans 2-0 in front.

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Greece take on Croatia in Perth later on Wednesday.

