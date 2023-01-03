Cabinet meeting: government announces measures to save energy

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered government departments to reduce energy consumption by 30% in a bid to resolve the energy issues hammering the nation.

In a press conference held after the federal cabinet meeting, the minister said “there is no other choice” for government departments.

He further added that the cabinet gave the go ahead for implementation of Energy Saving Plan in Pakistan.

Points of Energy Saving Plan

Marriage lawns to close at 10pm

Markets to close at 8:30pm

Suspension of production of inefficient electric fans from 1 July 2023 onward

Production of incandescent light bulbs to stop from 1 February 2023

Use of conical baffles in all geysers

Government departments to reduce energy consumption by 30%

Alternate street lights will be turned on at a time

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to save energy

"As per the plan, marriage lawns will close at 10pm and markets will close at 8:30pm. Earlier, we had decided to close markets at 8pm but following a meeting between traders and PM Shehbaz Sharif, the timings were moved to 8:30pm ."

Asif highlighted that closure of markets, marriage halls and restaurants on the mentioned timings will save Rs62 billion for the nation.

“Inefficient electric fans will no longer be manufactured in factories after 1 July 2023. This will save Rs15 billion,” he said adding that government will impose a duty on such fans as well.

Moreover, from February 1, 2023 production of incandescent light bulbs will be stopped and duty will be introduced on them, said Asif. According to him, this will save Rs22 billion.

Production of inefficient equipment will be stopped altogether, announced Asif.

Citing figures, he said 29,000 MW electricity is consumed in the summer season while in winters, it falls to 12,000 MW.

“The additional 17,000 MW in summer consists of 5,300 MW from use of air-conditioners and rest comes from electric fans. They use 120-130 watts of energy but fans of 60-80 watts are also available in the market. We are aiming to reduce electricity consumption of fans.”

The government is introducing these reforms in the housing sector of Pakistan as well and these measures will be added to building by-laws.

He stated that the government has resolved to use conical baffles in all geysers which will save Rs91 billion for Pakistan. He announced that time of one year is being given to consumers to ensure that their geysers had conical baffles.

Moreover, alternate street lights will be turned on at a time which will save Rs4 billion.

Electric bikes are being introduced in the country to counter the revenue impact of $3 billion worth of fuel used in conventional bikes, he said.

“We will facilitate people to shift to e-bikes. The cost difference between the two bikes will be recovered in one-year time. This will be a saving rather than a burden. They can be charged at home.”

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to save energy, he added.

The government has been mulling over various measures to reduce energy consumption for a while. Business Recorder earlier reported that the Ministry of Energy had prepared an energy conservation roadmap which will save over Rs250 billion with measures to be approved by the federal and provincial governments.