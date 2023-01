LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and the former provincial minister Bilal Yaseen MPA called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday and discussed overall political situation besides matters of mutual interest.

Sources claimed that Bilal Yaseen apprised the premier about his mass contact drive in the constituency. He also shared his views about strengthening the party at grass roots level, the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023