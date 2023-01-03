AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2023
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (January 02, 2023).

=================================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
=================================================================================================================
As on: 02-01-2023
=================================================================================================================
Member Name                  Member Name                 Company                            Turnover        Rates
Buyer                        Seller                      of Shares 
=================================================================================================================
Growth Sec.                 Interactive Securities       Aisha Steel Mills                    10,000         8.21
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             10,000         8.21
Adam Usman Sec.             Adam Sec.                    Hum Network Limited                     500         6.10
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                500         6.10
Alfalah Sec.                Next Capital                 Nishat Mills                          5,000        55.25
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000        55.25
Alfalah Sec.                AKD Sec.                     Octopus Digital Ltd.              7,767,400         0.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          7,767,400            -
FDM Capital                 Chase Securities             Panthers Tyres Ltd                   20,000        20.72
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             20,000        20.72
Growth Sec.                 Interactive Securities       Sui Northern Gas                      1,500        38.40
Ist Equity Mod.             Interactive Securities                                            50,000        39.25
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             51,500        39.23
=================================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover                    7,854,400
=================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

