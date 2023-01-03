KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (January 02, 2023).

================================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================= As on: 02-01-2023 ================================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================= Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Aisha Steel Mills 10,000 8.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.21 Adam Usman Sec. Adam Sec. Hum Network Limited 500 6.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.10 Alfalah Sec. Next Capital Nishat Mills 5,000 55.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 55.25 Alfalah Sec. AKD Sec. Octopus Digital Ltd. 7,767,400 0.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,767,400 - FDM Capital Chase Securities Panthers Tyres Ltd 20,000 20.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 20.72 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Sui Northern Gas 1,500 38.40 Ist Equity Mod. Interactive Securities 50,000 39.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 51,500 39.23 ================================================================================================================= Total Turnover 7,854,400 =================================================================================================================

