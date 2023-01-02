AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.6%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TREET 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 108.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WAVES 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.86%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 72.3 (1.82%)
BR30 14,300 Increased By 325.8 (2.33%)
KSE100 40,947 Increased By 527 (1.3%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 252 (1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 01:04pm
Follow us

SYDNEY: Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary Worrell, acting inspector at the Queensland police, told a news briefing.

Armed attack on Mexican prison leaves 14 dead

Worrell said the two aircraft crash-landed after the collision. “As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today.” The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident.

australia Two helicopters collided choppers collide Gary Worrell Australia’s Gold Coast region

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia

President refuses to sign UC seat bill, censures govt

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

New Zealand race to 119-0 at lunch in second Pakistan Test

PKR registers losses

Read more stories