173,615 cases pending with LHC by year end

LAHORE: As many as 173615 cases were pending with the Lahore High Court on December 31, 2022 after disposal of 156350 cases.

As many as 335965 cases were pending with the court during the year 2022 with 187196 pending cases of the year 2021.

The judges at the principal seat decided 89509 cases while at Bahawalpur 17821, at Multan 3603 and at Rawalpindi 10687 were decided during the last year.

As many as 1263335 cases were pending with the lower judiciary on December 30 with disposal of 2757603 cases.

The district judiciary in Punjab received 2713500 new cases during the whole year while 1307438 cases were pending of the year 2021. These special courts and tribunals disposed of 77689 during the whole year, while 71870 are still pending before them.

The special courts and tribunals including the accountability, the antiterrorism and the anticorruption courts had a pendency of 79306 cases at the start of the outgoing year while 67434 new cases were instituted by the last month of 2022.

