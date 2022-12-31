BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

Read here for details.

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

Read here for details.

Govt expresses inability to hold LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders

Read here for details.

KSE-100 ends 2022 with 673-point increase

Read here for details.

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Read here for details.

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Read here for details.

Inflation to maintain declining trend in December: Finance Division

Read here for details.

POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1

Read here for details.

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

Read here for details.

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

Read here for details.

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

Read here for details.

Govt decides to outsource topmost airports

Read here for details.

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Read here for details.

Lucky Cement completes installation of 34MW captive solar power plant

Read here for details.

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Read here for details.

Slow business activity on cotton market

Read here for details.