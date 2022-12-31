BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from December 30, 2022
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC
- PTI begins protest against rising inflation
- Govt expresses inability to hold LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders
- KSE-100 ends 2022 with 673-point increase
- Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar
- Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar
- Inflation to maintain declining trend in December: Finance Division
- POL products: Govt may keep ex-depot prices at current level for H1
- Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal
- SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW
- Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY
- Govt decides to outsource topmost airports
- Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months
- Lucky Cement completes installation of 34MW captive solar power plant
- Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown
- Slow business activity on cotton market
