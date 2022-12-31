Slow business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

Around 400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022