Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar ruled out on Friday the possibility of a technocratic setup being brought in, and said that it "can be someone’s wish but is not possible practically", reported Aaj News.

"There is no room for technocratic government in the Constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister further said that constitution is clear that if assemblies are dissolved before their stipulated time, then elections will be held in 90 days, adding that if the assemblies are dissolved on time then the polls are to be held in 60 days.

He said there was no other option apart from a caretaker government once assemblies are dissolved.

His remarks come after economist and former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue during the PTI government Shabbar Zaidi claimed talks were underway for installing a setup comprising experts who might replace the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement, given the current economic crisis in the country.

Fawad terms talk of technocrats’ govt ‘joke’

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry also responded, categorically saying that "any attempt by the powers to install a setup of technocrats in the country would be resisted".

He said that it is nothing but a joke as such a setup is no solution to the issues confronting the country.

Talking to journalists, Fawad plainly stated that the idea of sending the current government packing and installing a technocrats’ government for 2.5 years would be a blunder.

He demanded that “such experiments and jokes” with Pakistan must come to an end as “enough is enough”.

“You will import a technocrat from the US and have him sit here […] he will take a decision then there will be criticism and rallies against it … after which he will leave his shoes here and run away with his briefcase in his hand,” he lamented.