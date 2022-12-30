AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

  • Tarar says no room for technocratic government in the Constitution
BR Web Desk Published 30 Dec, 2022 04:59pm
Follow us

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar ruled out on Friday the possibility of a technocratic setup being brought in, and said that it "can be someone’s wish but is not possible practically", reported Aaj News.

"There is no room for technocratic government in the Constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister further said that constitution is clear that if assemblies are dissolved before their stipulated time, then elections will be held in 90 days, adding that if the assemblies are dissolved on time then the polls are to be held in 60 days.

He said there was no other option apart from a caretaker government once assemblies are dissolved.

His remarks come after economist and former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue during the PTI government Shabbar Zaidi claimed talks were underway for installing a setup comprising experts who might replace the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement, given the current economic crisis in the country.

Fawad terms talk of technocrats’ govt ‘joke’

PTI's Fawad Chaudhry also responded, categorically saying that "any attempt by the powers to install a setup of technocrats in the country would be resisted".

He said that it is nothing but a joke as such a setup is no solution to the issues confronting the country.

Talking to journalists, Fawad plainly stated that the idea of sending the current government packing and installing a technocrats’ government for 2.5 years would be a blunder.

He demanded that “such experiments and jokes” with Pakistan must come to an end as “enough is enough”.

“You will import a technocrat from the US and have him sit here […] he will take a decision then there will be criticism and rallies against it … after which he will leave his shoes here and run away with his briefcase in his hand,” he lamented.

Azam Nazeer Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

IHC orders ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad tomorrow

PSX ends last trading session of the year in green

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Sodhi’s best in vain as Pakistan salvage draw against NZ in 1st Test

Read more stories