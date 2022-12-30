Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting decided Friday not to let anyone sabotage the country's hard-earned peace, Aaj News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the NSC as the country sees a spate of terrorist attacks.

The meeting was attended by senior civilian and military leaders. The military officials will brief the meeting on the overall security situation in Pakistan.

The meeting, which took place at the PM House, was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and military chiefs.

PM Shehbaz said that the terrorists would not find a place to hide, adding that the country will continue to advance on terrorism with an iron will and unwavering resoluteness.

"The entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists. Those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response," a statement issued after the NSC read.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

The committee also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs against terrorism and collectively prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

On Thursday, the PM met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discussed professional as well as matters relating to national security.

The meeting also discussed rising terror incidents in the country.

On November 28, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

Following the announcement, Pakistan saw an increase in terror activities. On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KP, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

However, the terrorists were killed in operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

In another incident, six security personnel were martyred while more than 15 people were injured in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.