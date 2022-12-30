AGL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BOP 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.21%)
EFERT 76.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
FFL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
FLYNG 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FNEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.78%)
GGGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.76%)
MLCF 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.19%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
PRL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
TPLP 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
TREET 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TRG 107.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.92%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
WAVES 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (15.2%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,294 Increased By 546.6 (1.38%)
KSE30 14,781 Increased By 163 (1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

  • National Security Committee vows to respond to recent surge in terrorism with full force
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 04:36pm
Follow us

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting decided Friday not to let anyone sabotage the country's hard-earned peace, Aaj News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the NSC as the country sees a spate of terrorist attacks.

The meeting was attended by senior civilian and military leaders. The military officials will brief the meeting on the overall security situation in Pakistan.

The meeting, which took place at the PM House, was attended by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and military chiefs.

PM Shehbaz said that the terrorists would not find a place to hide, adding that the country will continue to advance on terrorism with an iron will and unwavering resoluteness.

"The entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists. Those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response," a statement issued after the NSC read.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

The committee also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs against terrorism and collectively prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

On Thursday, the PM met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discussed professional as well as matters relating to national security.

The meeting also discussed rising terror incidents in the country.

On November 28, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

Following the announcement, Pakistan saw an increase in terror activities. On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KP, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

However, the terrorists were killed in operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

In another incident, six security personnel were martyred while more than 15 people were injured in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points, powers past 40,000

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

Read more stories