PM Shehbaz chairs National Security Committee meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) as the country sees a spate of terrorist attacks.

The meeting was attended by senior civilian and military leaders. The military officials will brief the meeting on the overall security situation in the Pakistan.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

On Thursday, the PM met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discussed professional as well as matters relating to national security.

The meeting also discussed rising terror incidents in the country.

On November 28, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

Following the announcement, Pakistan saw an increase in terror activities. On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KP, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

However, the terrorists were killed in operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

In another incident, six security personnel were martyred while more than 15 people were injured in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.