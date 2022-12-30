AGL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
ANL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.44%)
AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.1%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.66%)
EFERT 77.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
GGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.63%)
OGDC 81.14 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (6.34%)
PAEL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TREET 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
UNITY 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
WAVES 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (11.87%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,989 Increased By 71.9 (1.84%)
BR30 14,141 Increased By 299.1 (2.16%)
KSE100 40,340 Increased By 593.1 (1.49%)
KSE30 14,855 Increased By 237.1 (1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz chairs National Security Committee meeting

  • Meeting comes as Pakistan sees increase in terror activities
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 01:23pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) as the country sees a spate of terrorist attacks.

The meeting was attended by senior civilian and military leaders. The military officials will brief the meeting on the overall security situation in the Pakistan.

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

On Thursday, the PM met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and discussed professional as well as matters relating to national security.

The meeting also discussed rising terror incidents in the country.

On November 28, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

Following the announcement, Pakistan saw an increase in terror activities. On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KP, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

However, the terrorists were killed in operation conducted by the Pakistan Army.

In another incident, six security personnel were martyred while more than 15 people were injured in different incidents of terrorism across Balochistan.

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz chairs National Security Committee meeting

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

Read more stories