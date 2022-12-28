KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Al-Noor Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 50% (F) 173.319 8.47 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Baba Farid Sugar 30.09.2022 NIL (242.297) (25.64) 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to Mills Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 27.01.2023 AGM The Thal Industries 30.09.2022 35% (F) 1781.871 118.61 25.01.2023 18.01.2023 to Corporation Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 25.01.2023 AGM Indus Dyeing & - - - - 19.01.2023 13.01.2023 to Manufacturing Co 04.00.P.M 19.01.2023 Limited AGM ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022