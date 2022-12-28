Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 30.09.2022 50% (F) 173.319 8.47 26.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Baba Farid Sugar 30.09.2022 NIL (242.297) (25.64) 27.01.2023 20.01.2023 to
Mills Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 27.01.2023
AGM
The Thal Industries 30.09.2022 35% (F) 1781.871 118.61 25.01.2023 18.01.2023 to
Corporation Limited Year Ended 03.00.P.M. 25.01.2023
AGM
Indus Dyeing & - - - - 19.01.2023 13.01.2023 to
Manufacturing Co 04.00.P.M 19.01.2023
Limited AGM
==========================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments