AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,155 Increased By 486 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,778 Increased By 177.7 (1.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kane sparks Tottenham fightback in draw at Brentford

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 07:37pm
Follow us

LONDON: Harry Kane shook off any World Cup hangover to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Brentford as the Premier League roared back to life on Monday.

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney’s close-range goal shortly after the interval put Brentford 2-0 up as Tottenham struggled to deal with their hosts.

But Antonio Conte’s side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again.

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarter-final defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points while Brentford are ninth ahead of the rest of the day’s fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane

Comments

1000 characters

Kane sparks Tottenham fightback in draw at Brentford

Didn’t know extent of Pakistan's economic problems when I took oath: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 rallies 1.23% as govt looks to reduce circular debt

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Rupee registers fifth consecutive loss against US dollar

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Savage US blizzard leaves 32 dead, power outages, travel snarls

FM Bilawal, his Saudi counterpart reaffirm to further deepen bilateral cooperation

APTMA rejects reports over closure of textile mills across Pakistan

'Inventory shortage': Pak Suzuki announces temporary shutdown of automobile, motorcycle plants

Azam and Sarfaraz punish sloppy New Zealand in first Test

Read more stories