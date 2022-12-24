KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 23, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,669.20 High: 39,936.93 Low: 39,498.27 Net Change: 169.13 Volume (000): 76,132 Value (000): 3,968,038 Makt Cap (000) 1,494,230,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,430.22 NET CH (+) 26.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,751.58 NET CH (-) 82.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,946.89 NET CH (-) 34.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,396.78 NET CH (+) 139.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,667.72 NET CH (+) 30.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,281.27 NET CH (-) 109.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-December-2022 ====================================

