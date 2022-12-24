Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 23, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 23, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,669.20
High: 39,936.93
Low: 39,498.27
Net Change: 169.13
Volume (000): 76,132
Value (000): 3,968,038
Makt Cap (000) 1,494,230,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,430.22
NET CH (+) 26.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,751.58
NET CH (-) 82.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,946.89
NET CH (-) 34.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,396.78
NET CH (+) 139.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,667.72
NET CH (+) 30.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,281.27
NET CH (-) 109.49
------------------------------------
As on: 23-December-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments