BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 23, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 23, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,669.20
High:                      39,936.93
Low:                       39,498.27
Net Change:                   169.13
Volume (000):                 76,132
Value (000):               3,968,038
Makt Cap (000)         1,494,230,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,430.22
NET CH                     (+) 26.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,751.58
NET CH                     (-) 82.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,946.89
NET CH                     (-) 34.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,396.78
NET CH                    (+) 139.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,667.72
NET CH                     (+) 30.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,281.27
NET CH                    (-) 109.49
------------------------------------
As on:              23-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

