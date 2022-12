LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday unearthed a fabricated milk-producing unit and lodged a first information report against eight people besides handing over seven accused to police after the raid.

Meanwhile, PFA’s raiding team also confiscated 7,500 litres of impure milk, 25kg of skimmed milk powder, 16kg of banaspati ghee and a huge quantity of chemicals.

