Senior official visits offices of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission

LAHORE: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Punjab Captain Asadullah Khan (retd) visited the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission and its various departments.

Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing about the performance of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

He said that the rate of redressal of complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis on the web portal is 67%. Vice-Chairperson OPC Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan said that in light of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the OPC Punjab is taking more important steps to provide welfare and protection of Pakistanis living abroad.

He said that instructions have been issued to the Chairman of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees to immediately address the complaints filed by Overseas Pakistanis and hold meetings twice a month.

He said that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis is his first priority and they are being solved under one roof in OPC.

Speaking on this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Captain Asadullah Khan (retd) said the overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the homeland and the Punjab government is solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis on top priority.

He said that Vice-Chairperson OPC Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hasan has done great and historic work in solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis in the first term as well and while appreciating the performance of the Punjab OPC team, he said that the Minister Chief Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has started work on the summary of regularization of the employees of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission and he assured his every support.

On the occasion he also issued instructions to all the departments of Punjab. He said that vigorous measures should be taken to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

