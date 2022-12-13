AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
ANL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
AVN 74.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
EPCL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-5.17%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.04%)
FFL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FNEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
GGGL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
GGL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.53%)
MLCF 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
OGDC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.81%)
TELE 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.01%)
TREET 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
TRG 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
UNITY 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.32%)
WAVES 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 4,151 Increased By 12.6 (0.3%)
BR30 15,110 Decreased By -79.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 41,591 Increased By 50.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,390 Increased By 36.9 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee likely to weaken ahead of key US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2022 11:00am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar at on Tuesday ahead of the US inflation data that will help in assessing the outlook for interest rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

The lower-than-expected India inflation print and the unexpected decline in industrial output could further weigh on the local currency, a trader said.

The rupee is tipped to open at 82.64-82.66 per US dollar compared with 82.53 in the previous session.

The US headline consumer inflation rate is expected to moderate to 7.3% in November from 7.7% in the previous month, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Indian rupee slips along with Asian FX as US inflation, Fed looms

The core inflation rate is projected to come in at 6.1%, down from 6.3%.

The data comes amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve at this week’s meeting will opt for a smaller sized rate hike.

The Fed is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points, a down shift from the 75 bps hikes it has delivered in the previous four meetings.

The Fed decision is due during US trading hours on Wednesday.

The overnight risk for Wednesday and Thursday is “exceptionally high” for rupee, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

Depending on how the US inflation data shapes up, the rupee could very well “be on the wrong side of 83”.

The India inflation is negative for the rupee in the short term “on the margin” in that it probably makes its more likely that the RBI will deliver one more hike at the most, the trader said.

India’s annual retail inflation rate declined to 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the reading at 6.40%.

Meanwhile, the annual industrial output contracted 4% in October, its weakest performance in 26 months, after revised growth of 3.5% in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected expansion of 0.3%.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee likely to weaken ahead of key US inflation data

PM rejects default speculations with much vehemence

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor improvement against US dollar

PM’s youth loan scheme relaunched

Tajik president to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

IHC grants 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas after US files charges

Govt expects multibillion-dollar support from KSA

FBR exempts Reko Diq Mining Company from CVT

Export-oriented sectors: All set for study on ‘concessionary’ RLNG

Fuel requirement for summer discussed

Read more stories