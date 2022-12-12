AGL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.71%)
S&P cuts Enel’s outlook

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2022 06:07am
MILAN: Credit ratings agency S&P cut its outlook for Enel, citing execution risks around a 21-billion euro ($22.18 billion) asset disposal plan the Italian utility announced last month.

The agency affirmed its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term issuer ratings for the Rome-based group, and its ratings on the company’s debt.

Europe’s second-biggest utility in November pledged to focus on six core countries and sell assets to lower its net debt to 51 billion-52 billion euros by the end of next year from 69 billion euros at end-September.

S&P Credit ratings agency Enel’s outlook Enel

