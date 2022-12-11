1,374 graduates awarded degrees at IoBM convocation

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that the youth are the foundation that this great nation is built upon.

Speaking at the 25th Convocation of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) Karachi, he emphasized: “In the form of IoBM, Shahjahan S Karim has given this country a great educational institution which has become a pride for Pakistan.

Today, as you graduate from this auspicious university, it is crucial to embrace and portray the positive side of Pakistan as you step into the corporate world. The nation today needs good human beings who are educated and intellectual.

“It is crucial that as future leaders, you don’t get divided by ethnicity but take charge as Quaid e Azam had envisioned.”

In the convocation 1,374 graduates from different departments were conferred degrees. The ceremony this year also marked the Silver Jubilee convocation of IoBM.

IoBM President, Talib S Karim congratulated the graduates on their success. He quoted the vision of late founding President of IoBM, Shahjahan S Karim, who envisioned establishing this business school for imparting quality education.

Talib extended a deep gratitude to members of the Board of Governors for their continuous support.

He also acknowledged the Executive Director Sabina Mohsin’s hard work over the past 27 years in paving the way for the institute to host successful convocations year after year.

He advised the graduates to be respectful towards their parents and follow the path of IoBM alumni who have done remarkably well in the corporate sector.

Chancellor IoBM Bashir Jan Muhammad expressed his sentiments stating: “I see before me the generation of the future. The founder of the nation stated that the job of building the nation lies upon your shoulders. It is time to control your destiny, dream higher and reach for impressive milestones in your career.”

While inspiring the graduates to become change makers of the future, Muhammad Aurangzeb said that at every turn in life, individuals must ask themselves if what they are doing is helping people and making their lives easier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022