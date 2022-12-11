AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.18%)
ANL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
AVN 75.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.82%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.05%)
FFL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
FNEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.1%)
GGL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.67%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.92%)
OGDC 71.91 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.14%)
PAEL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PIBTL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.67%)
TPLP 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
TREET 21.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.1%)
TRG 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.48%)
UNITY 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.51%)
WAVES 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 4,164 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 15,350 Increased By 10.3 (0.07%)
KSE100 41,698 Increased By 46.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,402 Increased By 22.3 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

1,374 graduates awarded degrees at IoBM convocation

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2022 04:02am
Follow us

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has said that the youth are the foundation that this great nation is built upon.

Speaking at the 25th Convocation of Institute of Business Management (IoBM) Karachi, he emphasized: “In the form of IoBM, Shahjahan S Karim has given this country a great educational institution which has become a pride for Pakistan.

Today, as you graduate from this auspicious university, it is crucial to embrace and portray the positive side of Pakistan as you step into the corporate world. The nation today needs good human beings who are educated and intellectual.

“It is crucial that as future leaders, you don’t get divided by ethnicity but take charge as Quaid e Azam had envisioned.”

In the convocation 1,374 graduates from different departments were conferred degrees. The ceremony this year also marked the Silver Jubilee convocation of IoBM.

IoBM President, Talib S Karim congratulated the graduates on their success. He quoted the vision of late founding President of IoBM, Shahjahan S Karim, who envisioned establishing this business school for imparting quality education.

Talib extended a deep gratitude to members of the Board of Governors for their continuous support.

He also acknowledged the Executive Director Sabina Mohsin’s hard work over the past 27 years in paving the way for the institute to host successful convocations year after year.

He advised the graduates to be respectful towards their parents and follow the path of IoBM alumni who have done remarkably well in the corporate sector.

Chancellor IoBM Bashir Jan Muhammad expressed his sentiments stating: “I see before me the generation of the future. The founder of the nation stated that the job of building the nation lies upon your shoulders. It is time to control your destiny, dream higher and reach for impressive milestones in your career.”

While inspiring the graduates to become change makers of the future, Muhammad Aurangzeb said that at every turn in life, individuals must ask themselves if what they are doing is helping people and making their lives easier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IoBM graduates Kamran tessori

Comments

1000 characters

1,374 graduates awarded degrees at IoBM convocation

Financial inclusion, infrastructure project: World Bank urged to allow restructuring, extension

VVIP visits: ECC approves additional funds of Rs300m

Customs value on import of artificial leather suitcases revised

State property in Washington DC: MoFA to satisfy cabinet on proposed sale

Non-life insurance cos: SECP suggests ways to determine risk capital charge

Dastgir launches construction of new grid stations

‘Statutes will not be given retroactive construction unless...’: SC

Experts identify causes behind NJHPP tunnel collapse

OIC SG arrives on 3-day visit: India asked to reverse illegal actions against Kashmiris

KSA, Turkiye & Niger representatives arrive

Read more stories